US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

USFD stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. US Foods has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

