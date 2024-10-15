Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

