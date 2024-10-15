Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $713.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.