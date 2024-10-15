Financial Review: Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) versus Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smurfit Westrock pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Graphic Packaging pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smurfit Westrock and Graphic Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Westrock 0 3 3 0 2.50 Graphic Packaging 1 2 6 0 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Graphic Packaging has a consensus target price of $31.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Graphic Packaging.

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Graphic Packaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Westrock $12.46 billion 0.93 -$22.40 million $1.19 38.06 Graphic Packaging $9.09 billion 1.00 $723.00 million $2.21 13.36

Graphic Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smurfit Westrock. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Westrock 1.36% 7.13% 2.67% Graphic Packaging 7.93% 30.74% 7.64%

Volatility and Risk

Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Smurfit Westrock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers unbleached, bleached, and recycled paperboard to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers. It also provides paperboard packaging products for consumer packaged goods companies; and cups, lids, and food containers for foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets, including healthcare and beauty. The company also designs, manufactures, and installs specialized packaging machines. The company sells its products through sales offices, as well as through broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

