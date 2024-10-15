Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.1 %

GWRE stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,445.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.