Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,388.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.41.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.