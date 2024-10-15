Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.62.

Shares of GWRE opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,445.23 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

