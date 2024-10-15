IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.77 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 92.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

