JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $114.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $202,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

