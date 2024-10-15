Susquehanna Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 13.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,035,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.