Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of AMKR opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

