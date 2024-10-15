AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.51. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.13.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 587.2% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 587,024 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

