Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $16.02. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 32,015 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lee Enterprises stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.43% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

