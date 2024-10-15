Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

