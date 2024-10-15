Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OIS

Oil States International Stock Down 1.8 %

OIS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.26. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 83.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.