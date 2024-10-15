StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CBFV opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

