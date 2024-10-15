Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $607.62 on Friday. MSCI has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.69. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

