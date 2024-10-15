Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.80 and traded as high as C$24.15. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 626,620 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.80.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Insiders have sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

