Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as high as C$15.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 337,085 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

