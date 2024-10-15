Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,268.54 ($29.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,312 ($30.19). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($29.88), with a volume of 107,086 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($32.57) to GBX 2,700 ($35.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -712.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,492.21%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

