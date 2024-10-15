Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,158.24 ($67.36) and traded as high as GBX 5,168 ($67.48). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,134 ($67.04), with a volume of 1,562,684 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.96) to GBX 6,000 ($78.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($77.04) to GBX 5,800 ($75.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.88) to GBX 6,430 ($83.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($100.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,271.67 ($81.90).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,901.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,158.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,869.92%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

