Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,045 shares traded.
Petropavlovsk Trading Down 13.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.
About Petropavlovsk
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petropavlovsk
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.