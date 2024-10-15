Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $9.55. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 10,821 shares changing hands.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,819.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,436. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,819.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,750. Insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.