Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.
Alacer Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alacer Gold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.