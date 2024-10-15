Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.93. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 33,117 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
