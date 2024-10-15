Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.73 and traded as high as $24.72. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 104,928 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 629.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

