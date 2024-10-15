Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $27.20. Regis shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 32,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Regis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regis

Regis Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.