Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $27.20. Regis shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 32,336 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Regis
Regis Trading Up 0.1 %
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.