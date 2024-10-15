SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.83% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
SEALSQ Company Profile
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
