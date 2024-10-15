AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 50,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.80.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
