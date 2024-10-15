The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 31,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

