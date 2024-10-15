Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBOT stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

