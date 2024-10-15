Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Update

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRRO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Korro Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Korro Bio by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korro Bio by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Korro Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRRO stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.