Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $2,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergreen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 409,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Evergreen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVGR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Evergreen has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

About Evergreen

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.