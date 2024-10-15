Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Grows By 13.6%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Genius Group Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
Genius Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.