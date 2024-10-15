Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.