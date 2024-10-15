Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.00.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company.

SAIA stock opened at $461.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.16 and its 200 day moving average is $444.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

