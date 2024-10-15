Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
