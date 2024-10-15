Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

