Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

