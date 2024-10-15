Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$285.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$216.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

