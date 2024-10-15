Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,964.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

