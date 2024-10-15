Raymond James Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.45 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.33 and a one year high of C$23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

