Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$31.90 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$10.06 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.99.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

