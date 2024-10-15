Raymond James Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$43.94 on Monday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.16 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

