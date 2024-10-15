TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

TEL opened at $148.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

