Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $135,897,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,481.7% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 491,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,490,000 after purchasing an additional 484,962 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

