Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $355.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $393.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,296,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 52.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

