Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

