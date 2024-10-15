Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What are earnings reports?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.