Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

