Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

